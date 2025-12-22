Brodzinski scored a goal and put five shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

Brodzinski tallied his third goal of the season to play spoiler in the final minute of Justus Annunen's shutout bid for the Predators. With the goal, Brodzinski is up to six points and 27 shots on net across 23 games this season. Sunday's goal was his first since Nov. 18, snapping a 12-game scoreless streak in the process. While his twine finder is encouraging, It would take a large role change to give Brodzinski fantasy relevance moving forward.