Brodzinski was waived by the Rangers on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Brodzinski recorded 21 goals, 48 points and 39 PIM in 47 contests with AHL Hartford in 2022-23. He also had a goal, two points and eight PIM in 17 games with the Rangers. Brodzinski will likely start the season with Hartford unless he's claimed off waivers.