Brodzinski finished the season with one goal in five games for the Rangers.

Brodzinski failed to log any assists while adding four PIM and seven shots to his stat line at the NHL level. He spent most of the season with AHL Hartford, where the 27-year-old Minnesota native contributed 17 points in 14 games. Brodzinski will be an unrestricted free agent, and he'll likely be fighting an uphill battle to earn a fourth-line role next season, be it in New York or with another team.