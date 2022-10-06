Brodzinski has been placed on waivers,
Brodzinski played 22 games with the Rangers last season, scoring once and adding an assist. He was more successful in the minors where he had 18 goals and 39 points in 36 games for Hartford of the AHL. Should he pass through waivers, he will be sent back to Hartford.
