Brodzinski scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Brodzinski has netted four goals over his last eight games. The 31-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role for the Rangers and has been decent for much of the campaign. He's earned 11 goals, seven assists, 67 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating over 47 appearances. Brodzinski has up to four games left to take a run at the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.