Brodzinski logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Brodzinski set up Adam Edstrom for the game-winning goal at 5:57 of the third period. This was Brodzinski's second point over four consecutive games in the lineup. He may stick for a while since the Rangers are missing Chris Kreider (upper body) and Filip Chytil (upper body). For the season, Brodzinski has supplied six points, 25 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances in a bottom-six role.
