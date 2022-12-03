Brodzinski has been called up from AHL Hartford on Saturday.
Brodzinski was sent to the minors before the start of the season and had two goals and seven helpers in 17 AHL games before the recall. He had a goal and an assist in 22 games with New York last season.
