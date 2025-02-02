Brodzinski scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Brodzinski may have a clearer path to playing time in the wake of the J.T. Miller/Filip Chytil trade. Miller is playing in a top-six role, leaving the third-line center spot open, and that's where Brodzinski filled in Saturday for his first appearance since Jan. 11. The 31-year-old forward has seven points, 26 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 21 outings this season. He's not an overly physical player and likely won't add much offense either, so he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.