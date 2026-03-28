Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Scores twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brodzinski scored two goals on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Brodzinski has been a part-time player since late January. He snapped a six-game point drought with this performance, a span in which he was also scratched five times. On the year, Brodzinski is up to six goals, 13 points, 51 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. Even if he sticks in the lineup, the 32-year-old is likely to remain in a bottom-six spot.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Chips in with helper•
-
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Deposits goal Monday•
-
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Slides pair of helpers•
-
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Nets late goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Tallies in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Gets first goal of season•