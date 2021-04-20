Brodzinski signed a one-year, two-way extension with the Rangers on Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Brodzinski has racked up 11 points in nine AHL games this season and one goal in four NHL appearances. He's spent a good portion of the 2020-21 season bouncing between the minors and taxi squad as an insurance body.
