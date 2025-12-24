Brodzinski notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

Brodzinski set up goals by Taylor Raddysh and Vincent Trocheck in this contest. With three points over his last two games, Brodzinski has positioned himself well to stay in the lineup over Conor Sheary. Brodzinski is at eight points, 30 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating through 24 appearances this season.