Brodzinski scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brodzinski has been in a part-time role all season, but he impressed in this game, logging a season-high 16:13 of ice time. The 32-year-old forward has produced three points, 10 shots and a plus-2 rating over 10 appearances in 2025-26. Brodzinski can move all around the lineup, but he'll see bottom-six minutes most of the time, and his all-around production is too low to be helpful in most fantasy formats.