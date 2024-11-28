Brodzinski scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Brodzinski has two points while playing in five of the Rangers' last six games. The 31-year-old isn't a big scorer, but he's fine at filling a bottom-six role when called upon. For the season, he has four points, 14 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 12 appearances. Brodzinski will likely stay in the lineup until one or both of Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider are able to return from their respective upper-body injuries.