Brodzinski recorded two goals, an assist, a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Brodzinski gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at the 12:39 mark of the first period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle, and he doubled his tally in the final seconds of the first frame with a wrister. The 31-year-old winger also assisted on Matt Rempe's goal, one that'd close the scoring late in the second period. This was Brodzinski's first multi-point effort of the season, and he's up to 11 points in 27 games in 2024-25.