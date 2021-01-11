Brodzinski was waived by the Rangers on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Brodzinski's failure to make the team comes as no surprise considering he came into camp on the outside looking in. The winger was signed to provide organizational depth and is unlikely to see any NHL time this year barring a slew of injuries.
