Korpisalo (foot) was activated off injured reserve by the Rangers on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Korpisalo was sent to AHL Hartford on Wednesday for a conditioning stint, and he's been cleared to return to game action at the NHL level a few days later. The 32-year-old hasn't yet made his regular-season debut for the Rangers after missing over a month due to a foot infection. Igor Shesterkin (knee) has been ruled out for the season, so Korpisalo will likely have an opportunity to compete with Dylan Garand, who has gone 6-6-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .906 save percentage over 13 appearances this year, for the No. 1 goaltending job.