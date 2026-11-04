Korpisalo (foot) was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Wednesday for a conditioning stint, Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Korpisalo hasn't played yet this season because of the injury, so this is an opportunity for him to shake off the rust before playing for the Rangers. He's been making progress recently, including his participation in Friday's practice. While he didn't stay on for the full session, that was planned, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic. When Korpisalo is ready to return, he'll have an opportunity to compete for the No. 1 spot. Igor Shesterkin (knee) hasn't played since Oct. 9 and won't return this campaign, which has resulted in the Rangers leaning heavily on Dylan Garand. James Reimer is also on the Rangers' roster, but the 38-year-old has stopped just five of eight shots across 20:00 of ice time since signing with New York on Oct. 25, so he hasn't been a major factor. It's possible Reimer will eventually lose his roster spot once Korpisalo is up to speed.