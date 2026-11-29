Korpisalo turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over Calgary.

A Noah Laba goal early in the third period proved to be all the offense Korpisalo would need, as the 32-year-old netminder recorded his first shutout of the season and the ninth of his career. Korpisalo has gone 4-1-0 in five starts since making his belated Rangers debut earlier this month, along with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage. New York has been content to roll with a timeshare in net, but the veteran could take over the No. 1 job if rookie Dylan Garand begins to stumble.