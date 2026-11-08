Korpisalo turned aside 25 of 28 shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Korpisalo was excellent across the first two periods, but shaky down the stretch, as he allowed all three of Seattle's goals in the third. However, the 32-year-old backstop did enough to pick up Saturday's win in his first game of the 2026-27 season. He was kept out of action since before the start of the regular season due to a foot infection. Now that he's back to full strength, he'll likely garner a decent share of the opportunities between the pipes until he or Dylan Garand proves to be the clear No. 1 option in New York. Korpisalo is a decent option to make spot starts in deep fantasy leagues.