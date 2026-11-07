Korpisalo will defend the road crease in Saturday's road clash against the Kraken, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Korpisalo was activated off injured reserve on Friday , where he spent over a month due to a foot infection. The 32-year-old netminder will not only be making his season debut Saturday, but also his Rangers debut after he was traded to New York from Boston on July 1. He put together mixed results with the Bruins in 2025-26, as he compiled a 14-9-6 record, a 3.15 GAA, a shutout and an .894 save percentage across 31 outings. He'll be a wildcard in fantasy for the time being until we see how the Rangers elect to divide the opportunities between him and Dylan Garand.