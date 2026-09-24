Korpisalo was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating that he'll draw the home preseason start against the Devils.

Korpisalo is competing for the Rangers' backup goaltending job ahead of the regular season and will draw his first preseason start Thursday. He made 31 regular-season appearances for Boston last year, going 14-9-6 with a 3.15 GAA and .894 save percentage. It seems likely that Korpisalo will win the No. 2 job over Dylan Garand, but a strong showing Thursday would help to further stake his claim on that role behind Igor Shesterkin.