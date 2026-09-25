Korpisalo stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 4-3 preseason shootout win over the Devils on Thursday.

Korpisalo's first start of the preseason wasn't all that impressive. The veteran netminder is still the favorite to fill the backup role behind Igor Shesterkin, but Korpisalo has left the door open for Dylan Garand to make a challenge for that gig. All three goalies have started one preseason game, though it's unlikely Korpisalo will go again Friday against the Islanders. Even if he wins the competition, Korpisalo isn't in a fantasy-friendly role -- he's on a rebuilding team and trapped on the depth chart behind a star goalie.