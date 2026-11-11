Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice during Wednesday's morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Calgary.

Korpisalo missed over a month to begin the 2026-27 campaign due to his foot injury, but he made his regular-season debut Saturday against the Kraken and turned aside 25 of 28 shots (.893 save percentage) in a 4-3 road victory. He'll draw the start for the second time in the Rangers' last three games Wednesday and should have the opportunity to compete for a role after Dylan Garand handled primary goaltending duties in recent weeks.