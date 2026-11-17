Korpisalo turned aside 24 of 25 shots on net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Korpisalo has been a pleasant surprise for his new squad, as the 32-year-old netminder has won all three of his starts since returning foot injury. With Monday's strong showing in the books, he now holds a 3-0-0 record, a 1.68 GAA and a .940 save percentage across 83 shots on net over three games. He should continue to alternate starts with Dylan Garand, who has been nearly as dominant since the former's return, but Korpisalo is emerging as a strong option to make spot starts in deep fantasy leagues.