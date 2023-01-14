Gauthier (upper body) is on the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site.
Gauthier left Thursday's game against Dallas because of the injury, so this move can be retroactive to that date. He has six goals and nine points in 32 contests this season. Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed off waivers from Vegas on Wednesday, might make his Rangers debut Sunday versus Montreal.
