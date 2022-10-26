Gauthier was called up Wednesday.
Gauthier could be an option to play against the Islanders Wednesday night. He has two goals in four games with Hartford of the AHL this year. Gauthier recorded three goals and seven points in 49 contests with the Rangers last season.
