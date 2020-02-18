Carolina traded Gauthier to the Rangers in exchange for Joey Keane on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes have a ton of organizational depth up front, so they've decided to send Gauthier to the Rangers, where he'll have a much better shot at carving out a regular role with the big club, in exchange for Keane, a defensive prospect that's picked up 30 points in 40 AHL appearances this season. Gauthier has also been quite productive in the minors this year, having notched 26 goals and 37 points in 44 games with Charlotte, so he should get a long look in next year's training camp for New York.