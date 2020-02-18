Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Dealt to Rangers
Carolina traded Gauthier to the Rangers in exchange for Joey Keane on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes have a ton of organizational depth up front, so they've decided to send Gauthier to the Rangers, where he'll have a much better shot at carving out a regular role with the big club, in exchange for Keane, a defensive prospect that's picked up 30 points in 40 AHL appearances this season. Gauthier has also been quite productive in the minors this year, having notched 26 goals and 37 points in 44 games with Charlotte, so he should get a long look in next year's training camp for New York.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.