Gauthier (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
Gauthier was not involved in the line brawls early in the first period of the contest, but he only played one shift. The 23-year-old forward has eight points in 30 appearances this season. His status for Thursday's game versus the Bruins is yet to be determined.
