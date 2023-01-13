Gauthier (upper body) exited Thursday's game versus the Stars, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Gauthier collided with teammate Sammy Blais in the first period, and it appears the former got the worst of it. Gauthier also left Tuesday's game with an injury, though it's unclear if the two incidents are related in anyway. Another update on Gauthier's status should be available before Sunday's game versus the Canadiens.