Gauthier (lower body) won't be available for the Rangers' last two games of the season against the Bruins on Thursday and Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Gauthier will finish the year having picked up eight points, 14 PIM, 38 shots and 56 hits in 30 contests. The 2016 first-round pick is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen if the Rangers will retain him.