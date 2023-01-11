Gauthier (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what caused Gauthier's exit, but it's enough to keep him out of the last two periods. If he misses any additional time, Sammy Blais would likely rejoin the Rangers' lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Snaps five-game pointless streak•
-
Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Goal and assist in victory•
-
Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Nets second-period marker•
-
Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Breaks deadlock•
-
Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Recovers from injury, scores•
-
Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Good to play Thursday•