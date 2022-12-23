Gauthier picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Gauthier returned to the lineup with a bang after serving as a healthy scratch in the Rangers' last three contests. He tied the game 2-2 in the second period, driving hard to the net before sliding a backhander past Ilya Sorokin. The 25-year-old winger would then add an assist in the third on Barclay Goodrow's goal. While Gauthier has shown flashes of potential early in his career, he's yet to provide consistent offensive production. He now has five goals and three assists in 24 games this season.