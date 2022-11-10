Gauthier (upper body) will play Thursday against Detroit, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Gauthier missed Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders because of the injury. He's projected to play on the fourth line with Barclay Goodrow and Sammy Blais. Gauthier has a goal and an assist in six games this season.
