Gauthier had one shot in a team-low 9:44 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Gauthier has had trouble carving out a consistent role under coach David Quinn despite promising underlying numbers, and ice time will be even harder to come by when fellow young right winger Vitali Kravtsov gets up to speed. The 23-year-old Gauthier topped the 25-goal mark in the AHL in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, but he has just two goals and five assists in 25 NHL appearances this season.