Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Joins team Tuesday
Gauthier was called up from the minors and will join the Rangers on their two-game road trip that starts Wednesday in Chicago, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Gauthier was acquired by the Rangers via the Hurricanes on Tuesday and could get his first opportunity with his new club Wednesday. The 22-year-old has been outstanding in the minors this year, racking up 26 goals and 37 points in 44 games with AHL Charlotte. Expect the official word if Gauthier draws into the lineup prior to puck drop.
