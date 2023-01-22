Gauthier (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Gauthier was activated after Jonny Brodzinski was waived earlier in the day. This move suggests Gauthier will return after a fairly minimal stay on IR -- he miss the last three games after exiting the previous two early with injuries. The 25-year-old will likely be in the mix for a fourth-line role going forward.