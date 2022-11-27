Gauthier scored a goal during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Oilers.

Gauthier, who entered Saturday having drawn 4.10 penalties per 60 minutes, used his disruptive skills in other ways. Despite receiving a season-low 6:08 of ice time, the 25-year-old right winger connected on his fourth goal this season and registered three shots and three hits. Gauthier's tally Saturday developed from a scramble in front of goalie Jack Campbell, giving the Rangers what appeared to be a commanding 3-0 lead at 16:27 of the second period.