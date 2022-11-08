Gauthier (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Gauthier has one goal and one assist in six games this season. He is listed as day-to-day. Gauthier will be replaced in the lineup Tuesday by Vitali Kravtsov, who will return from an upper-body injury.
