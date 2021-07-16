Gauthier (lower body) signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Gauthier set new career highs in games played (30), goals (two) and points (eight) this year while averaging a personal-best 9:39 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger should continue to see an expanded role with New York heading into the 2021-22 campaign and could challenge for the 20-point mark in a full 82-game season.