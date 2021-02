Gauthier scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Gauthier opened the scoring at 13:50 of the first period on a feed from Brendan Lemieux. The tally was Gauthier's first NHL goal in his 24th career game. It was also his first point in seven appearances this season. The 23-year-old has mostly worked in a bottom-six role on the limited occasions he's made a gameday lineup. He's safe to avoid in fantasy until he solidifies his role better.