Gauthier scored a third-period goal during Thursday's 8-2 rout of the host Red Wings.

Gauthier, who has been suffering from upper body soreness, scored his second goal this season during the Rangers' six-goal barrage during the final frame. Benefitting from Sammy Blais knocking down a failed clearing attempt by Lucas Raymond, Gauthier, who added two shots and two hits Thursday, converted his first goal in five outings. The 2016 first-round draft pick has seven goals in 103 career games.