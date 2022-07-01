Gauthier signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Rangers on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Gauthier tallied seven points in 49 games last season and spent the entire postseason as a healthy scratch. He also dished out 98 hits while averaging 10:18 of ice time. The 24-year-old should see a similar role next season, splitting time as a bottom-six forward and a healthy scratch.