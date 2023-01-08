Gauthier scored a goal on two shots in the Rangers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Gauthier extended the Rangers' lead to 2-0 by tucking the puck past Vitek Vanecek on the forehand. This goal snaps Gauthier's five-game pointless streak and could mark the start of a scoring streak. On the season, Gauthier has six goals and nine points in 30 games.