Gauthier notched two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 23-year-old doubled his point total on the season in one afternoon, setting up Kevin Rooney late in the first period and Filip Chytil midway through the third. Gauthier hasn't been able to escape a bottom-six assignment this season despite numerous injuries and absences in the forward ranks for the Rangers, and until he begins receiving more consistent ice time, he can be left on waivers in almost all fantasy formats.