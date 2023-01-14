Gauthier (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest with the Canadiens, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Gauthier initially suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday against Minnesota and appeared to reaggravate it Thursday after colliding with teammate Sammy Blais. Gauthier has six goals and three assists through 32 games this season in a bottom-six role. Newly-acquired Jake Leschyshyn could make his Rangers debut in Gauthier's absence.