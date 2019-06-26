The Rangers extended Bergman a qualifying offer Tuesday.

The Rangers just acquired Bergman and a pair of 2019 draft picks from the Blue Jackets in exchange for Adam McQuaid in February, so it's not surprising that they decided to retain his rights by sending him a qualifying offer. The 2014 second-round pick will play for Frolunda HC of the SHL in 2019-20, but the Rangers will get first dibs at signing him if he decides to return to North America in the future.