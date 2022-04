Braun had one hit and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Braun was solid in his 17:45 of ice time, all at even strength. He has rotated with Patrik Nemeth on the third pair alongside rookie Braden Schneider since coming over in a trade with the Flyers. Braun has one goal and one assist in seven appearances for the Rangers.