Dowling logged three assists in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Springfield on Friday.

Dowling has gone six games without a goal, but he has six assists in that span. For the season, the veteran forward has four goals and 11 helpers through 20 contests. He won't wow with his offense, often hovering in the 40-50 point range in the AHL, but he could be a candidate for a call-up if the Rangers want to remodel their fourth line at any point.