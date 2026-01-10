Rangers' Justin Dowling: Demoted to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dowling was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.
Dowling was a healthy scratch Thursday after failing to pick up a point in two January games, his first two this season in the NHL. Dowling had five goals and 11 assists in 24 AHL games before his recall.
