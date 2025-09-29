Dowling (lower body) was designated for waivers by the Rangers on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Dowling's pending shift to the minors, assuming he cleared waivers, indicates that his lower-body injury is behind him. Despite playing in 52 regular-season games for the club last year, the 34-year-old center will likely spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors but figures to be on the shortlist of call-ups should the team need a forward.